Japan Art and Kawase Hasui: Snow and Village Life

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Kawase Hasui (1883-1957) belongs to the printing world of Shin-Hanga (New Prints). This style blessed his artistic life during the Taisho and Showa periods of history.

He was born during the Meiji Period (1868-1912). However, these three prints belong to the late Taisho and early Showa – despite the serenity of timelessness.

The winter dimension and snow fuse naturally with the feeling of timelessness and village life.

Naturally, village life encompasses all the seasons. However, the winter period is much harder for isolated mountain villages. Therefore, the sentimental and delightful landscapes hide the harshness of winter – and instead invite a sense of yearning and continuity.

The Museum of Art (MOA) says, “Kawase Hasui (1883–1957) initially studied painting under Kaburagi Kiyotaka, but sensational landscape woodcuts by Ito Shinsui changed the course of his career forever, to become a painter specializing in woodblock designs.”

The artistic nature of Hasui remains potent in modern Japan.

