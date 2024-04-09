Japan Art and Maekawa Senpan: The Countryside

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Maekawa Senpan (1888-1960) studied oil painting under the acclaimed Asai Chū and other esteemed instructors at the Kansai Art Academy. However, his artistic legacy concerns the sosaku hanga (creative prints) artistic movement.

Above is a stunning print of a man and his furry friend (animal) enduring the hardship of winter. In the backdrop are snow-covered mountains.

In stark contrast, a lady is tending to the field with a strong horse – on a sunny day. The yellow color scheme pertains to a warm day. Hence, a feeling of contentment.

The British Museum says, “Maekawa was born in Kyoto, the younger brother of a minor print-artist, Asaga Manjiro (1885-1965). He studied at the Kansai Bijutsuin from 1905, at first with Asai Chu (1856-1907), and moved to Tokyo in 1911 where he began his long career as a cartoonist…”

Maekawa Senpan’s artistic development altered dramatically after taking the advice of Minami Kunzo (1883-1950). This pertains to focusing on woodblock printing.

His sosaku hanga inspired many individuals.

