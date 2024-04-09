UN Aid Reaches Darfur in Sudan: Arab Muslim Persecution of African Masalits

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Humanitarian assistance and food deliveries from the United Nations (UN) finally reached West Darfur.

This follows repeated warnings by the UN, where 5 million people face severe food insecurity in Sudan. In total, 18 million people in war-torn Sudan face acute hunger throughout the country.

UN, the European Union, and others also warn of ethnic massacres by Arab Muslims against African Masalits in Darfur.

The World Food Programme (WFP) demands unimpeded access to all parts of Sudan blighted by food insecurity. Equally important, the WFP is calling for assistance to Chad – – where many Masalits (and others) have fled to escape ethnic cleansing and massacres by Arab Muslim militias allied to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Eddie Rowe (top envoy to the WFP in Sudan) said, “Hunger in Sudan will only increase as the lean season starts in just a few weeks. I fear that we will see unprecedented levels of starvation and malnutrition sweep across Sudan.”

Leni Kinzli (Communications Officer for Sudan – WFP), said, “Cross-border operations from Chad to Darfur are critical to reach communities where children are already dying of malnutrition.”

AFP reports, “The fighting in Darfur, with brutal attacks from the Arab-dominated Rapid Support Forces on ethnic African civilians, is reviving fears of another genocide, back in the early 2000s, when as many as 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes, many by government-backed Arab militias.”

Josep Borrell (European Union chief diplomat) uttered, “These latest atrocities are seemingly part of a wide ethnic-cleansing campaign conducted by the RSF with the aim to eradicate the non-Arab Masalit community from West Darfur.”

Immediate action is needed in Darfur and throughout Sudan to stem the cycle of violence. Hence, the UN needs to challenge all parties responsible for the ongoing killings in Darfur – which are based on ethnic cleansing by Arab Muslim militias allied to the RSF.

Voice of America reports, “Since the rival Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces plunged the country into war nearly one year ago, the United Nations says more than 8.5 million people have become displaced — 6.5 million within the country.”

Jill Lawler (UNICEF – Emergency Chief in Sudan) said, “The scale and magnitude of needs for children across the country are simply staggering…(the military conflict) is pushing the country towards a famine.”

Accordingly, it is incumbent on wealthy Gulf nations (slavery only ended in the land of Mecca in the 1960s) to take in millions of Sudanese refugees. These nations need to ease the burden on Chad and South Sudan (both nations are relatively poor and are blighted by internal problems).

Wars in Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Mozambique, Sudan, and many others are neglected because of the over-focus on Gaza and Ukraine.

All the above nations and others not mentioned are underfunded.

