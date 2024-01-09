Japan Art and Mount Fuji

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Tsuchiya Kōitsu (the print above) was born in 1870 during the Meiji Period (1868-1912) and died in 1949. Accordingly, the final years of his life witnessed Japan in turmoil concerning the ravages of war and the new shoots of hope in the early pre-war period.

His stunning print of Mount Fuji is viewed from Lake Yamanaka. The winter scene and the radiant skyline combine perfectly.

In the print above by Kawase Hasui (1883-1957), Mount Fuji is viewed from Tagonoura Bay.

The atmospheric feel and stunning landscape fuse naturally. Snow-laden branches highlight recent snow – with Mount Fuji providing a feeling of serenity despite winter’s setting.

The final print is by Tomikichiro Tokuriki (1902-1999). He was born in the rich cultural city of Kyoto.

His exquisite print shows Mount Fuji from the village of Hirano. Hence, the lakeside angle from Hirano village and the backdrop of Mount Fuji combine to create a stunning landscape.

