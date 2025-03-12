Japan Art and Mount Fuji: Stunning Landscapes

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The iconic Mount Fuji conjures up images of Japan all over the world. Naturally, artists throughout the ages and poets have created stunning art pieces and words of sublime elegance.

Kawase Hasui (1883-1957) created the stunning art piece above. He belongs to the printing world of Shin-Hanga (New Prints).

The MET Museum says, “Kawase was a leading figure of the early twentieth-century print movement known as Shin-hanga (literally, “new prints”), which focused on traditional techniques and subject matter.”

The second art piece is by Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849). He is among the creme de la creme of Japanese printmakers. Hence, countless Western artists adored many angles of his printmaking in the nineteenth century – this also continued the following century.

In the final art piece, Keisen Ikeda takes a more minimalist approach. He was born in the early 1860s during the last years of the Edo Period.

His early mentor was his father, Unshô Ikeda. In time, Keisen Ikeda – after relocating to Kyoto with his father – would become an acclaimed Nanga painter in the Kyoto art scene.

