Japan Art and Ogura Ryuson: Tokyo in the Meiji Era

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The printmaker Ogura Ryuson produced lovely prints during the Meiji Period (1868-1912). However, sadly, little is known about him.

It is presumed that he was born during the late Edo Period. This concerns what few prints have survived being dated between 1880 and early 1890s.

The stunning print above highlights the encroaching influence of Western culture in this period of Japanese history. This is denoted especially by the attire of the male.

In contrast, the print above focuses on the continuity of the Asakusa Kannon Buddhist temple. Accordingly, people are enjoying the evening view in this famous Buddhist compound.

The Asakusa Kannon Temple (Sensoji) website says, “During the Kamakura Period (1185-1333), the Shoguns demonstrated great devotion to Senso-ji. Gradually, other prominent figures, including military leaders and literati, followed their example, and the temple’s importance increased. In 1590 Tokugawa Ieyasu, the first Tokugawa Shogun, designated Senso-ji as the temple where prayers of the shogunate would be offered.”

In modern times, approximately 30 million people visit the Asakusa Kannon Temple. This concerns tourists, Tokyoites, and Buddhist pilgrims.

