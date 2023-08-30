Japan Art and Stars: Observatory in Gyeongju, Russian Orthodox in Harbin, and Shinto

Hiratsuka Unichi (Un’ichi) was born during the Meiji Period (1868-1912). He witnessed momentous changes throughout his life (1895-1997).

Above is a stunning print of the Star Observatory in Gyeongju called Cheomseongdae by Hiratsuka. This old observatory is in modern-day South Korea.

Cheomseongdae is the oldest astronomical observatory in Northeast Asia. It dates back to the Silla Period (57 BC-AD 935).

Above is a stunning Russian Orthodox Christian holy place in Harbin (China). This lovely art piece was done by Kobayakawa Shūsei (1885-1974).

The final print is by the esteemed artist Kawase Hasui (1883-1957) – who utilized the darkness of the late evening to nightfall period to produce atmospheric art. However, for many individuals, his adorable winter landscapes also stand out.

Hasui’s print above highlights the beauty of Shintoism at the Itsukushima Shrine complex – and its historical importance with stars shining brightly. Naturally, tourists and Shinto pilgrims in modern Japan continue to be attracted to the island of Miyajima.

