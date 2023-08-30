President el-Sisi of Egypt Greets General al-Burhan of Sudan

Boutros Hussein, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (al-Sisi) of Egypt greeted General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan – the head of the interim council in Sudan.

Egypt faces a tense situation with Ethiopia concerning water. Also, the failed state of Libya and tensions throughout the Sahel Region highlight the delicate nature of Egypt’s geopolitical concerns. This entails the threat of mass immigration and economic problems stemming from Sudan – to the ensuing conflict in Yemen and terrorist links between Gaza and the Sinai Desert.

El-Sisi came to power after the Muslim Brotherhood threatened to turn Egypt backward. He also took control during a fragile and dangerous period for Egypt, where the threat of mounting internal chaos threatened to engulf Egypt.

It is the first time for Burhan (Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces) to take an official trip outside of Sudan since the military crisis with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began.

El-Sisi deliberately greeted Burham with open arms. A show of strength that highlights where power belongs in Sudan concerning the actions of the RSF.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia seek to de-escalate the crisis. This concerns strengthening civilian institutions and helping in rebuilding the civilian infrastructure of Sudan.

Al Jazeera reports: “UN officials warned in June that the fighting in Darfur has taken an ethnic dimension, with the RSF and allied militias targeting African communities.”

France 24 reports (AFP), “For months, the RSF had besieged Burhan inside military headquarters in Khartoum, but last week the army chief made his first public foray outside the compound to review troops in parts of the country.”

Burhan recently said: “We are mobilizing everywhere to defeat this rebellion, defeat this treason, by these mercenaries who come from all over the world.”

He continued: “There is no time for discussion now. We are concentrating all our efforts on the war, to put an end to the rebellion.”

Burhan hopes to shore up Sudan against the RSF by visiting Egypt and Saudi Arabia. This comes after past failed ceasefires brokered by America and Saudi Arabia.

It is hoped that Egypt’s involvement – and knowledge of how delicate Egypt was under the Muslim Brotherhood after prior convulsions that led to the demise of Hosni Mubarak – will enhance the unitary state of Sudan.

