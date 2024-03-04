Japan Art and the Kisokaidō Road: Eisen and Hiroshige

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858) and Keisai Eisen (1790-1848) completed the Sixty-nine Stations of the Kisokaidō (Nakasendō) during the late stages of the Edo Period.

Prints one, three, and five in this article are by Hiroshige – and prints two and four are by Eisen. Accordingly, both printmakers provide a glimpse into the 1830s. Therefore, the series not only highlights everyday life – workers, local people, and travelers – but also shows the development of the area connected to the famous Kisokaidō Road.

It is easy to imagine how people were excited to view prints concerning the Kisokaidō Road and the coastal road of the Tōkaidō Road. After all, it also provided a glimpse into their world – during this period of Japanese history.

The Kisokaidō Road linked Edo (modern-day Tokyo) to the imperial city of Kyoto. Hence, these prints also highlight how the Meiji Period (1868-1912) developed the infrastructure that supported the power control mechanisms of the Edo Period.

Overall, many rivers, mountains, and bridges are illuminated by Eisen and Hiroshige in these stunning prints of the Kisokaidō Road.

