Japan Art and Tsukioka Kōgyo: Elegant Styles

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Tsukioka Kōgyo (1869-1927) was shaped by the momentous changes of the Meiji Period (1868-1912).

In these lovely prints, three elegant ladies are depicted by Kōgyo. The styles contrast greatly – from a lady on the beach to more traditional styles.

The British Museum says, “Print artist, studied with Tsukioka Yoshitoshi and Ogata Gekko; known especially for representations of noh theatre.”

Yoshitoshi admired the intricacies of Noh. Hence, Kōgyo followed in his footsteps.

The settings of the three elegant ladies highlight the beauty of prints by Kōgyo – outside of Noh.

The dignified lady on the beach is a real gem. She looks so refined in her stunning costume.

