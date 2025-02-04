Japan Art: Surreal and Traditional (Hendrick Avercamp and Kamisaka Sekka)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sawako Utsumi is a contemporary Japanese artist who was born in northern Japan. This article is based on Utsumi’s homage to Hendrick Avercamp (1585-1634) and Kamisaka Sekka (1866-1942).

Utsumi utilizes an alternative color scheme concerning her homages to Avercamp and Sekka. Also, concerning Avercamp (art above), Utsumi dramatically reduces the number of people. Therefore, her individualism shines brightly.

The color scheme of the small Japanese village is surreal, unlike the Dutch angle. This concerns her homage to Sekka (art above).

The Philadelphia Museum of Art says, “Kamisaka Sekka was born into a samurai family in Kyoto. Under the influence of his teacher Kishi Kokei (1840–1922), who collected the works of Rimpa artists Hon’ami Koetsu (1558–1637) and Ogata Korin (1658–1716), Sekka began painting and printmaking in the Rimpa style.”

Utsumi respects the deep traditions of Dutch and Japanese art. Accordingly, her homage to Avercamp (art above) also acknowledges the impact of Dutch art (even during the isolationist Edo Period) on Japan throughout the ages.

The National Gallery of Art says, “In Amsterdam, Avercamp came under the influence of the Flemish painters of mannerist landscapes who were then living in the city, notably Gillis van Coninxloo III (Flemish, 1544 – 1607) and David Vinckboons (Dutch, 1576 – c. 1632). Based on stylistic evidence, it is probable that one or both of these painters was Avercamp’s teacher, but no documentation of his apprenticeship exists.”

Overall, the homages by Utsumi highlight her creativity – and fresh approach. Hence, the differences of culture, space, and time are defeated through the prism of art.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/mysterious-village-inspired-by-sekka-sawako-utsumi.htmlMysterious village inspired by Sekka

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/japanese-homage-to-hendrick-avercamp-through-different-dimensions-sawako-utsumi.html Sawako Utsumi – Homage to Hendrick Avercamp

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-magical-mountain-village-inspired-by-sekka-sawako-utsumi.html The Magical Mountain Village Inspired by Sekka

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/japanese-artist-and-a-delightful-dutch-winter-landscape-based-on-hendrick-avercamp-sawako-utsumi.html Sawako Utsumi – Homage to Hendrick Avercamp

https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi?tab=artworkgalleries Sawako Utsumi – please click on her collections

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook