Omdurman RSF Market Attack Kills Many in Sudan

Kanako Mita and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have killed mainly women and children after shelling Omdurman.

This happened at a busy market. At the moment, it is known that over 56 people were killed and over 100 injured in the latest atrocity. Therefore, the death toll is likely to grow.

The BBC reports, “In the past few weeks, the army has stepped up its offensive in Omdurman, which lies across the River Nile from (the) capital city, Khartoum, aiming to regain complete control from the RSF.”

The RSF denies the latest massacre. However, eyewitnesses informed AFP news that the shelling came from RSF-controlled areas in the environs of western Omdurman. This area is currently under the control of the RSF.

Khalid al-Aleisir (Minister of Culture – Government Spokesperson) said, “This criminal act adds to the bloody record of this militia.”

Khalid al-Aleisir continued, “It constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.”

Carnage from this atrocity overwhelmed the Al Nao hospital.

The Sudan Tribune reports, “The attack on the Sabreen market and surrounding Al-Thawra neighborhoods, attributed to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has ignited widespread condemnation and renewed calls for accountability.”

Reports claim that the deadly shelling hit mainly women and children in the vicinity of the vegetable market. Accordingly, the consequences are brutal – with the death of so many innocent civilians.

AP News reports, “Saturday’s attack was the latest tragedy in the country’s brutal civil war. Last week, about 70 people were killed in an RSF attack on the only functional hospital in the besieged city of El Fasher in the western region of Darfur.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “The brutal wars in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Sudan, and others, are neglected compared to events in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. Likewise, nations involved in the conflict in Sudan – for example, the United Arab Emirates supporting the RSF – are given a free pass to continue their geopolitical wars unhindered. Therefore, innocent civilians are being killed in huge numbers in Sudan without any accountability.”

The United Arab Emirates is accused of providing the RSF with ample drones in this brutal war – and other military supplies.

