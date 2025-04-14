Japanese Buddhist Art and Jizo

Sawako Utsumi is a creative contemporary artist who hails from Northern Japan. In this article, Utsumi focuses on Buddhism and the importance of Jizo (Ojizō-sama).

The simplicity of Sawako Utsumi’s art of Jizo is designed on purpose. Accordingly, the idea is that Jizo remains in the heart – not sophisticated or philosophical. Therefore, a genuine warmth toward Jizo when times are hard.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art says, “Although Jizō is invoked for many roles—as protector of travelers, of children, and of women in childbirth—he was especially venerated for his intervention on behalf of those suffering in hell, the lowest of the Six Realms of Existence. He is portrayed as a monk with an open, compassionate expression ready to hear the call of the suffering. In his hand is a traveler’s staff, its six rings a symbol of the extent of his mercy through all realms of being, and its clinking sound a signal of his foot’s fall lest he harm even the smallest creature.”

Japanese followers of Buddhism and Shintoism (or both) – or secularists – often pray at temples or shrines. Indeed, tourists visiting places known for the religious angle will show ample respect (Chichibu, Kamakura, Koyasan, Kyoto, Ise, Nara, Negoro-ji, Nikko, and many other parts of Japan).

The Nezu Museum says, “Faith in Jizō-bosatsu developed in the Heian period (794-1185), and belief in Jizō as the deity who saves all humankind was established in the latter half of that period. Since then, Jizō has been worshipped in every region and every period, and multitudes of paintings and sculptures of that deity have been created.”

Nichiren (1222-1282) – the revered Buddhist holy man – said: “If you light a lantern for another, it will also brighten your own way.”

Buddhism and Shintoism continue to play an essential role in Japanese society (culturally and subtly). Naturally, the ideas of Confucianism from the Middle Kingdom (China) also impacted Japan heavily – along with other ideas, including Taoism (Daoism).

Nichiren said, “More valuable than treasures in a storehouse are the treasures of the body. The most valuable of all are the treasures of the heart.”

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/jizo-in-contemplation-buddhism-sawako-utsumi.html Jizo in Contemplation (Buddhism)

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-blossoming-of-life-before-the-shadow-sawako-utsumi.html – The Blossoming of Life before the Shadow by Sawako Utsumi

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/jizo-and-buddhism-sawako-utsumi.html?newartwork=true Jizo and Buddhism

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/jizo-and-the-buddhist-lantern-of-life-sawako-utsumi.html Jizo and the Buddhist Lantern of Life

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

