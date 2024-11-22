Pakistan and China to Hold Counterterrorism Exercise: Balochistan

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Chika Yoshida

Modern Tokyo Times

China confirmed that it will hold a counterterrorism exercise in Pakistan. This will be the first counterterrorism exercise between China and Pakistan in five years. However, for the indigenous of Balochistan, it highlights the insensitivity of Pakistan given the ethnic grievances of this region.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) recently claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing attack at a train station in Quetta. Hence, this insurgent group that seeks freedom from Pakistan will be alarmed by this counterterrorism military exercise. After all, China and Pakistan are exploiting the natural resources of Balochistan.

Two insurgent attacks by the BLA aimed at Chinese nationals earlier this year alarmed China. Naturally, China – which exploits Buddhist Tibet – seems incapable of understanding regional grievances concerning its quest to exploit the resources of Balochistan along with Pakistan.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “China, Iran, and Pakistan exploit the geopolitical and economic angle of the Baloch people. Accordingly, the BLA and other insurgent groups seek to rule their destiny – rather than having their resources and lands exploited by others.”

Voice of America reports, “The repeated targeting of its nationals reportedly angered China, prompting it to urge Pakistan to negotiate a joint security management system to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in the country.”

Mumtaz Baloch (Foreign Ministry of Pakistan – spokesperson) said, “Pakistan and China have a robust dialogue and cooperation on a range of issues, including counterterrorism and security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.”

Over 1,000 people have been killed in Pakistan this year by Islamists or ethnic insurgent groups.

The South China Morning Post reports, “Pakistan is a key destination for the Belt and Road Initiative, its transcontinental infrastructure scheme, with thousands of its citizens working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a US$65 billion project to build road and rail links and develop the deep water port of Gwadar to help secure energy imports.”

The Baloch (Baluch) seek to control their respective resources of copper, gold, iron ore, oil, and other important natural resources. Hence, insurgents in Balochistan want to end Pakistan and China utilizing the resources of this resource-rich region.

Pakistan and China need to take the concerns of the Baloch seriously – rather than being deemed hostile forces that exploit the indigenous.

