PM Robert Fico of Slovakia Blames Opposition for Assassination Attempt

Noriko Watanabe and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia survived a recent brutal assassination attempt. Indeed, at one point, he nearly succumbed to his life-threatening injuries. However, after surviving the assassination attempt, he pointed the finger at opposition forces for inciting internal hatred.

Fico – speaking three weeks after the attempt on his life – blamed the liberal elitist opposition for sowing intolerance and hatred.

He said the “anti-government media,” the liberal globalists, and foreign-funded NGOs had deliberately created a climate of hatred. Accordingly, the forces of division created an atmosphere that provided a vacuum for a political assassin in Slovakia to emerge.

The BBC reports, “Mr Fico, who was critically injured on 15 May after being shot multiple times in the abdomen, said he forgave his attacker – identified by prosecutors as 71-year-old Juraj C – and bore no hatred towards him.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Fico opposes the anti-Russian Federation mantra of America, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and other nations in NATO concerning the ongoing war that pits Moscow against Kiev (Kyiv).”

Fico – similar to the leader of Hungary (Prime Minister Viktor Orbán) – opposes illegal immigration. Also, like Orbán, he opposes the pro-Ukraine mantra of NATO and the European Union against the Russian Federation.

Reuters reports, “Fico, a dominant force in Slovakia for two decades, has drawn criticism for taking a more pro-Russian stance in the Ukraine war.”

Fico laments: “The right to a different opinion has ceased to exist in the European Union.”

Fico also said, “For large democracies, it was much more important than the rule of law to have political forces available in Slovakia that were and are ready to do anything for foreign interests, even if it is in direct contradiction to Slovakia’s national priorities.”

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “The independent political voices of Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia, and other European nations need to be heard without endless incitement by the politically correct class – who utilize the media, social media, and endless globalist rhetoric.”

It is hoped that political divisions in Slovakia – similar to forces sowing hatred in America and other nations – will be reduced dramatically after the assassination attempt against Fico.

