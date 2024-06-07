RSF Massacre Many Civilians in Sudan: Wad al-Noura Village

Even before the latest massacre blamed on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), they have been accused of butchering black African Masalits and other non-Arab ethnic groups in the Darfur region.

Accordingly, the latest massacre in the village of Wad al-Noura isn’t a shock.

Reports claim that at least 100 people were killed after the RSF attacked this village. This includes the deaths of at least 35 children.

Catherine Russell (Executive Director – UNICEF) confirmed that 35 children were killed during this horrendous attack on the village of Wad al-Noura.

Russell said, “This is yet another grim reminder of how the children of Sudan are paying the price for the brutal violence.”

The BBC reports, “Over the past year, thousands of children have been killed and injured, more than five million forced from their homes and others recruited, abducted and raped, according to Ms Russell.”

The Sudan Tribune reports, “Since taking control of Al-Jazirah late last year, the RSF has been raiding villages in the state, committing heinous crimes against unarmed residents, including killing, kidnapping, forced displacement, and looting of properties, including crops and household furniture.”

Human Rights Watch – concerning the deeds of the RSF in El Geneina – says, “Attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias in El Geneina, the capital city of Sudan’s West Darfur state, from April to November 2023, killed at least thousands of people and left hundreds of thousands as refugees, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The crimes against humanity and widespread war crimes were committed in the context of an ethnic cleansing campaign against the ethnic Massalit and other non-Arab populations in and around El Geneina.”

Voices inside the UN are also warning about probable massacres by the RSF and allied Arab militias in El Fasher (Al-Fashir) if they take this area.

Modern Tokyo Times recently said: “Slavery only ended in the land of Mecca (Saudi Arabia) in the 1960s. Hence, similar to ISIS (Islamic State – IS) enslaving the Yazidis in Iraq, Arab Muslims in Sudan also enslaved the Dinka and other African ethnic groups in Sudan in recent history. Therefore, the Arab Muslim slavery angle is alive and thriving in parts of the Arab Muslim-dominated world.”

The Guardian reports, “The violence in El Geneina and Ardamata has drawn parallels with the genocide of the mid-2000s, when Kalashnikov-wielding Arab militias called the Janjaweed crushed a rebellion by African groups in Darfur, killing an estimated 300,000. The RSF emerged out of the Janjaweed.”

Despite the ongoing crisis in Sudan and other nations, including Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Mali, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen, the international media is fixated on two conflicts (Ukraine and Gaza) – to the detriment of other brutal conflicts where people need humanitarian and economic assistance.

The latest massacre by the RSF highlights the grim nature of the ongoing conflict.

Reuters reports, “The U.S. is appealing to all countries – including the United Arab Emirates – to stop support for Sudan’s warring parties, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said … warning that a ‘crisis of epic proportions is brewing’…”

