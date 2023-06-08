Russia and China in Regional Joint Patrols: Japan under PM Kishida

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The increasing consolidation of China and the Russian Federation in increasing joint military patrols connected to the geopolitical interests of Japan owes much to the changed leadership in Tokyo. Accordingly, any concerns coming out of the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Japan are frivolous.

Under the leadership of Shinzo Abe (brutally assassinated in Japan after minimal security), he maintained cordial relations with the Russian Federation. Hence, when Crimea reverted to the Russian Federation, Abe preserved good relations with political elites in Moscow despite other G7 nations taking a more anti-Russia approach.

The approach of President Joe Biden of America concerning endless anti-China and anti-Russian Federation policies – is supported by Kishida at all levels. Therefore, China and the Russian Federation are being pushed even closer because of the divisionist policies of America – which is encouraged by Kishida, who is focused on doubling the military budget of Japan.

The Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation reported, “On June 7, 2023, the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Air Force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army conducted a new joint aerial patrol in the Asia-Pacific region. The air task force composed of Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Hong-6K strategic bombers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army conducted an aerial patrol over the waters of the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea and the western part of the Pacific Ocean.”

The Russian Federation sent Su-30SM and Su-35S jets to provide support throughout the joint patrol. China sent Jian-11B fighters for the same reasons.

The Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan (Hirokazu Matsuno) said the recent patrols created “a grave security concern.”

He continued, “Such repeated joint flights by the strategic bombers of the two countries in the vicinity of our country signify the expansion of activities in the vicinity of our country, and are clearly intended to act arbitrarily at our country.”

Kishida supports America in sending huge military support to Ukraine and Taiwan – while America also increases its military might from the Philippines to Japan: yet Japan somehow expects China and the Russian Federation to remain compliant.

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said previously that the Kishida administration is “rejecting the country’s peaceful development… (and) has embarked on the path of an unprecedented build-up of its military power, including strike potential.”

Zakharova continued: Japan is “returning to unlimited militarization, which will inevitably provoke new security challenges and exacerbate tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Wang Wenbin, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson of China, said Japan is “obsessed with stoking and creating bloc confrontations, which undermines the interest of the region.”

Abe (before being brutally assassinated) said: “Maybe the war could have been avoided if Zelensky had been forced to pledge that his country would not join NATO, or had been forced to grant a high degree of autonomy to Luhansk and Donetsk in the east…”

The Democratic Party in America – championing Japan and South Korea to militarize – is creating an increasingly heightened Northeast Asia. This is supported by the Kishida administration in Japan.

It is hoped that a future leader of Japan will seek to build bridges with China and the Russian Federation – and China and the Russian Federation will reciprocate and listen to the concerns of Japan.

Sadly, the Democratic Party is war-mongering to an extreme from Europe to Northeast Asia – and the current leaders of Japan and South Korea are enabling the heightened tensions with their support of America.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes