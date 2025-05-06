Russia Offers to Mediate in Kashmir Crisis: India and Pakistan

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Russian Federation offers to mediate between India and Pakistan concerning the ongoing crisis in Kashmir that threatens new convulsions.

Sergei Lavrov (Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation) met his counterpart from Pakistan. This comes a few days after Lavrov spoke with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (Foreign Minister of India).

Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs, is also the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan. They discussed important geopolitical events, including the ongoing crisis in Indian-administered Kashmir.

A statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry said: “It was stressed that Russia is ready to act for a political settlement of the situation resulting from the act of terrorism of April 22 in the Pahalgam area of the Kashmir valley, in the event of a mutual desire on the part of Islamabad and New Delhi.”

Tensions increased dramatically between India and Pakistan after the recent terrorist attack that killed at least 26 tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Islamists singled out non-Muslims to be killed during the brutal massacre that took place in Pahalgam (Indian-administered Kashmir).

TASS News reports, “India has accused Pakistan’s Interagency Intelligence Service of involvement in the attack, carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (banned in Russia).”

The Russian Federation mentioned the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999 concerning their importance in solving the ongoing crisis between India and Pakistan.

India and the Russian Federation have extremely cordial relations.

In recent years, the Russian Federation and Pakistan have strengthened relations. Accordingly, the Russian Federation is well placed to listen to India and Pakistan.

However, it remains to be seen if India and Pakistan will heed the advice of the Russian Federation.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes