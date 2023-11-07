Sudan Market Hit and the Sexual Slavery of Women (Darfur)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The ongoing conflict in Sudan is continuing unabated despite several nations seeking genuine peace talks.

At the weekend, roughly 20 people were killed when several artillery shells hit a busy market area in Omdurman. The artillery shells were allegedly fired by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Sudan Tribune informs, “In the wake of the shelling, volunteers have issued an urgent call for blood donations to assist the numerous injured individuals who have been transported to Al-Nao Hospital...”

UN News also reports about brutal conditions in the Darfur region – where Arab militias and members of the RSF are accused of persecuting black Africans in line with ethnic cleansing.

UN News reports, “The UN human rights office (OHCHR) expressed alarm on Friday over reports that in Sudan, women and girls are being abducted, chained and held in “inhuman, degrading slave-like conditions” in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Darfur.”

UN experts said, “It is alleged that men identified as members of the RSF are using rape and sexual violence of women and girls as tools to punish and terrorize communities. Some of the reported rapes appear to be ethnically and racially motivated.”

RSF forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and several Arab militias have been accused of killing non-Arab civilians (once more) in the Darfur region. Hence, the singling out of non-Arab Masalits by Arabs in Darfur and others is continuing unabated in this part of Sudan.

The original crisis was heavily focused on Khartoum. However, the ongoing economic, political, military, and ethnic convulsions are now being felt throughout various parts of Sudan.

AP reports, “Darfur was the scene of genocidal war in the early 2000s, when state-backed Arab militias known as the Janjaweed were accused of widespread killings, rapes and other atrocities. The Janjaweed later evolved into the RSF.”

https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2023/08/un-experts-alarmed-reported-widespread-use-rape-and-sexual-violence-against

