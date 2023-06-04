Torrential rain kills at Least 2 in Japan: Widespread Damage

Sawako Uchida and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Japan witnessed potent thunderstorms and torrential rain. By Saturday night, at least two people were reported dead – and over 30 people were injured.

Flooding and landslides hit eastern parts of the country. At the same time, thunderstorms and torrential rain also hit western and central parts of the country.

Typhoon Mawar and a rain front in the environs of Honshu entailed horrendous conditions.

In Aichi Prefecture, one male was found dead inside his car. This accident happened in Toyohashi. Accordingly, Aichi Prefecture announced a severe warning of flooding and demanded that people move to higher ground in areas of concern.

Another person died in Tochigi Prefecture while fishing despite the torrential rain. He was swept away.

Evacuation orders covering approximately two million people were announced in the prefectures of Aichi, Gifu, Mie, and Shizuoka.

Vast parts of Japan were hit – from Wakayama to the Nerima Ward in Tokyo.

The Guardian reports, “About 4,000 households in regions close to Tokyo suffered power outages early on Saturday, the Tokyo Electric Power Company said, but the issue was mostly resolved several hours later.”

The fear is that the death toll will rise concerning people reported missing.

