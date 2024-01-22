Ukraine Kills Many after Market Area Bombed in Donetsk (Russia)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The armed forces of Ukraine hit a market in Donetsk, resulting in the deaths of at least 27 people.

Local officials in Donetsk say Ukraine bombarded the market and shopping area. Images show bodies in the streets and people sobbing in disbelief that the market area was bombed.

The Guardian Reports, “Alexei Kulemzin, the city’s Russian-installed mayor, said Ukrainian artillery had fired on a bustling district where shops and a market are located. Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of the Donetsk region, said emergency services were working at the scene, adding that a further 20 people, including two children, had been injured in the strike on the suburb of Tekstilshchik.”

The BBC says, “Donetsk city and parts of the wider region in eastern Ukraine were first seized by Russian-backed forces in 2014, and the area has been partially controlled by Moscow ever since.”

This area is where the frontline of Novorossiya (New Russia) is being fought over. Novorossiya is the historical name of where pro-Russian civilians (Ethnic Russians or others) desire to join the Russian Federation.

Accordingly, the Donbass (Donbas) environs and Novorossiya naturally tie in with the Russian Federation. However, the Soviet Union altered the borders dramatically under Communist rule to the detriment of Russians. Therefore, nationalism on both sides – Ukrainian and Russian – encouraged by NATO powers is witnessing a brutal war.

It is hoped that Ukraine and the Russian Federation will finally resolve this crisis and end the bloodshed.

Ukraine and the Russian Federation need to make compromises along with providing guarantees. This can only be done if America and NATO powers acknowledge that the “Russian worldview based on history” does have merit.

Likewise, the Russian Federation needs to acknowledge the fear of Ukraine concerning losing its statehood. Also, Ukraine, under the current political elites, seeks to align the country with the European Union and other Western institutions. Therefore, the Russian Federation needs to accept this.

It seems inconceivable that the Russian Federation will abandon the region. Hence, with Ukraine being unable to retake land – and with indigenous communities in Donetsk being opposed to Ukrainian nationalism – then realpolitik is needed on all sides to end this brutal war.

If not, the flow of civilian deaths will flow on all sides – similar to the loss of soldiers and the maiming of countless numbers of Russian and Ukrainian members of the armed forces.

