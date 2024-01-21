RSF and Arab Militias Killed Up To 15,000 Africans in West Darfur (One Single City)

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

According to a United Nations (UN) report, up to 15,000 Africans were butchered in a single city in West Darfur last year. The culprits behind the massacres that took place in El Geneina in Sudan were the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Arab militias.

Significantly, the report said credible accusations of substance had materialized that linked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with supporting the RSF. The sending of military supplies by the UAE to the RSF, according to the report, came through northern Chad.

However, the UAE claims that the 122 flights to Amdjarass (northern Chad) were humanitarian assistance deliveries to people fleeing the crisis in Darfur.

The report confirms that “The attacks were planned, coordinated, and executed by RSF and their allied Arab militias.”

The report highlights the ethnic nature of the massacres in El Geneina. It says, “Young men were particularly targeted and interrogated about their ethnicity. If identified as Masalit, many were summarily executed with a shot to the head. Women were physically and sexually assaulted. Indiscriminate shootings also injured and killed women and children.”

Apparently, according to the report, military supplies to the RSF and Arab militias came via Chad, Libya, and South Sudan. Also, allied Arab communities assisted in the network.

Reuters reports, “The RSF has recently made military gains, taking control of Wad Madani, one of Sudan’s major cities, and consolidating its grip on the western region of Darfur.”

Last year, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (Volker Türk) said, “In West Darfur, ethnically motivated attacks perpetrated by the RSF and allied Arab militia have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of non-Arab civilians primarily from Masalit communities.”

The Guardian reports, “The violence in El Geneina and Ardamata has drawn parallels with the genocide of the mid-2000s, when Kalashnikov-wielding Arab militias called the Janjaweed crushed a rebellion by African groups in Darfur, killing an estimated 300,000. The RSF emerged out of the Janjaweed.”

The United States Secretary of State (Antony Blinken) said, “Masalit civilians have been hunted down and left for dead in the streets, their homes set on fire, and told that there is no place in Sudan for them.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “It is often forgotten that Arab Muslims in the land of Mecca in Saudi Arabia only stopped slavery in the 1960s. Henceforth, with ISIS enslaving Yazidis in modern times in Iraq and Arabs branding African migrants on the face in Libya, it wasn’t surprising that Arabs also enslaved the Dinka and other African ethnic groups in Sudan during the war against the mainly African Animists and Christians in the south – which led to the creation of South Sudan. Therefore, even black African Muslims in Sudan can’t escape the bloodletting and the slavery legacy of Arabs in Sudan that is continuing today in Darfur.”

Andrew Mitchell (the UK Minister for Africa) – concerning events in West Darfur – said, “What is happening in Darfur is that innocent people are being attacked by militias, particularly by the RSF. They are being hounded from their homes and murdered, women are being raped and attacked, houses are being burnt, crops and cattle destroyed.”

Sudan is blighted by war in other parts of the country. However, the ethnic massacres in Darfur resemble the horrendous events that happened two decades ago.

The report also indicates that the real death toll throughout Sudan is much higher.

Lee Jay Walker says, “International protests are muted concerning Darfur and other conflicts that are extremely bloody – be they ethnic, religious, geopolitical, political, or by proxy.”

