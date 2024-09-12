Japan Art and Snow (Unique Angles)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The stunning landscape above is by the contemporary artist Sawako Utsumi. It is partially influenced by landscape Suzuki Kiitsu (1796-1858). Accordingly, unlike Kiitsu, who focused on rinpa art, Utsumi creates a delightful oil painting and only utilizes the backdrop of the river.

Utsumi also focuses on the bleakness of winter. Hence, her art piece titled “Stunning Bleak Midwinter Art of Northern Japan” provides a glimpse into the cold winters of this part of the country. Therefore, the stunning winter landscape by Utsumi, while appearing bleak, actually provides a feeling of tranquility.

The art above is by Aoyama Masaharu (Seiji Aoyama). He was born in the prefecture of Saitama in 1893 during the revolutionary Meiji Period and died in 1969. Therefore, unlike the beauty of his art that transcends time, he witnessed enormous economic, political, and social convulsions related to internal tensions – and the destruction of war.

It is observable by the beauty of his art that Masaharu studied traditional Japanese ink painting.

The final art piece is by Maekawa Senpan (1888-1960). He studied oil painting under the acclaimed Asai Chū and other esteemed instructors at the Kansai Art Academy. However, his artistic legacy concerns the sosaku hanga (creative prints) artistic movement.

Maekawa said: “Etching? Wood engraving? Painting? They’re simply not agreeable to me. To me, the wood-print quality is everything. Even calligraphy made with a brush is never wholly satisfying. I like a character only when it has been cut in wood.”

