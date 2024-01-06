Pakistan Deaths from Terrorism Near 1,000 in 2023

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Pakistan lost approximately 1,000 people in 2023 from Islamic terrorist attacks and Baluch (Baloch) insurgents.

Islamic terrorist attacks are the main concern for civilians and the security forces of Pakistan. The regions of Southwestern Baluchistan (Balochistan) and Northwestern Khyber are of particular concern.

Baluch insurgents in this resource-rich and strategic area blame Pakistan and China for exploiting the natural resources of Baluchistan – to the detriment of the indigenous.

Voice of America reports, “Anti-state groups, such as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, or TJP, separate Baloch insurgents, and a regional affiliate of Islamic State, known as the Islamic State Khorasan, often claim or are blamed for the violence.”

Pakistan is worried about cross-border terrorist networks that utilize the border areas between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Taliban rejects accusations that they are inactive in crushing regional terrorist forces.

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP), according to Pakistan, is utilizing sanctuaries in Afghanistan – with the tacit support of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Ironically, Afghanistan (before the Taliban re-took power) also accused Pakistan of turning a blind eye to terrorist networks – and even endorsing instability by stealth.

Pakistan is also blighted by political instability and severe economic problems.

Lee Jay Walker says, “The religion of Buddhism once flourished in Gilgit-Baltistan before Islamic invasions and Sufi policies of sowing religious confusion altered the course of history – similar to the crushing of Buddhism, Hinduism, and Zoroastrianism in Afghanistan. However, Islam didn’t generate unity, modernity, or religious solace. Henceforth, the nations of Afghanistan and Pakistan are blighted by sectarianism, Takfiri ideology, ethnic issues, terrorism, and a place where religious minorities are persecuted.”

Islamic terrorism is butchering Christians in Nigeria to killing Muslims and religious minorities alike in Pakistan.

